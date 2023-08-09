Search

Kiran Ashfaque spotted vacationing in Kuala Lumpur

Maheen Khawaja 08:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
Kiran Ashfaque spotted vacationing in Kuala Lumpur
Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a versatile actress and model, renowned not only for her remarkable career but also for her role as the former spouse of the superstar, Imran Ashraf. Together, they share the precious bond of parenthood, having been blessed with a son named Roham Imran. Even after their separation, their unwavering focus remains on their son's well-being, a testament to their enduring commitment as parents.

In the wake of their divorce, Kiran embarked on her own distinctive journey within the industry. She has gracefully graced the modelling world, becoming the face of various renowned brands and lending her charm to captivating dramas.

Away from the limelight, she is currently indulging in quality time with her beloved son, Roham, while exploring the city of Kuala Lumpur alongside her brother. Kiran, with her ever-enticing grace, continues to radiate her signature elegance even during her leisurely getaway.

"No Place like home #kualalumpur ❤️ ????????" she captioned the post.

The post received mixed reactions from fans.

