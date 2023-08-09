Kiran Ashfaque spotted vacationing in Kuala Lumpur

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a versatile actress and model, renowned not only for her remarkable career but also for her role as the former spouse of the superstar, Imran Ashraf. Together, they share the precious bond of parenthood, having been blessed with a son named Roham Imran. Even after their separation, their unwavering focus remains on their son's well-being, a testament to their enduring commitment as parents.
In the wake of their divorce, Kiran embarked on her own distinctive journey within the industry. She has gracefully graced the modelling world, becoming the face of various renowned brands and lending her charm to captivating dramas.
Away from the limelight, she is currently indulging in quality time with her beloved son, Roham, while exploring the city of Kuala Lumpur alongside her brother. Kiran, with her ever-enticing grace, continues to radiate her signature elegance even during her leisurely getaway.
"No Place like home #kualalumpur ❤️ ????????" she captioned the post.
The post received mixed reactions from fans.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
