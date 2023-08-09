Alia Bhatt speaks candidly about her Hollywood debut in Netflix's "Heart of Stone"

Dive into the heart-pounding realm of a spy thriller, where loyalties shift like quicksilver and enigmatic truths lie concealed beneath every facade. Within this gripping landscape, "Heart of Stone" emerges as a pulse-quickening cinematic escapade, masterfully navigated by the dynamic duo of Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt.

As anticipation swells for this exhilarating spectacle of female empowerment, fans are poised to witness the electrifying synergy between these two powerhouse actresses. Yet, the tapestry of intrigue doesn't conclude there, for a significant force in this enthralling ensemble is none other than the supremely talented Jamie Dornan.

Charting a remarkable entry into the international stage, Bhatt finds herself cast as Keya Dhawan, a character brimming with tenacity and unparalleled intellect. For Alia, this monumental endeavour marks an extraordinary opportunity to make her mark in the global cinematic panorama. Speaking of her co-star Gal Gadot, Alia stated, "This is an incredible chance for me, my inaugural Hollywood venture. Having witnessed Gal's exceptional artistry, I knew instinctively that this venture was unique."

"The prospect of engaging in a spy thriller with Gal as the lead was exhilarating beyond words. My excitement soared even higher upon learning of Jamie's involvement in the project." Her enthusiasm is palpable as she reminisces about her initial interactions with her co-stars. "Gal radiates warmth and affection, her aura exudes kindness. In her presence, I feel an inexplicable connection, as though we share a deep history. This rapport seamlessly transcended to the screen," she reflects with a smile.

"Working alongside Jamie has been a revelation. We've shared countless moments on set, and his company is a delight. Jamie possesses a wonderfully humorous disposition, making the filming experience incredibly enjoyable. While our scenes may brim with intensity and high stakes, off-camera, we share laughter and camaraderie. It's this captivating contrast that adds depth to our collaboration. His acting prowess, marked by subtle nuances and remarkably expressive eyes, enhances the narrative tapestry," Alia adds warmly.

"Heart of Stone" is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11.