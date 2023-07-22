Alia Bhatt wants her daughter to become a scientist

Alia Bhatt is a highly acclaimed Indian actress and singer, known for her exceptional talent and versatility in the Bollywood film industry. She made her acting debut at a young age with the film "Student of the Year" in 2012, which earned her praise for her remarkable performance. Since then, she has consistently delivered stellar performances in various successful films, earning accolades and a massive fan following.

While busy with the promotions of her upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia, along with Karan Johar, participated in a promotional event in Mumbai.

During the event, she expressed that she doesn't envision her baby girl following in her and her father's footsteps to join Bollywood. Speaking to the fans, Bhatt affectionately remarked, "When I look at my daughter, I think she'll become a scientist."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in November of the same year.