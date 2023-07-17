Mukesh and Isha Ambani set to acquire Alia Bhatt's clothing brand

Alia Bhatt's renowned infant clothing brand, Ed-a-Mama, has caught the attention of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani.

The father-daughter duo reportedly sees this as an opportunity to establish their presence in the children's clothing segment, leading them to make a strategic move to acquire her brand.

According to Pinkvilla, the deal is currently in its final stages and is anticipated to be concluded within the next 7-10 days. The evaluation of Alia's brand is estimated to be around INR 150 crore. However, Mukesh and Isha Ambani have proposed an offer of INR 300-350 crore to acquire the brand, showcasing their keen interest in its potential.

Launched in 2020, Ed-a-Mama quickly gained recognition for offering sustainable and affordable clothing options for children primarily between the ages of 4 and 12. Bhatt, known for her dedication to her craft, has been actively promoting her brand by sending kids' clothes to her friends within the film fraternity, garnering support and generating buzz around Ed-a-Mama.

Meanwhile, Alia prepares for the release of her highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh and under the direction of Karan Johar.