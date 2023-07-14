Alia Bhatt takes center stage as the 'super agent' in YRF's spy universe

In a thrilling and highly anticipated announcement, it has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt will be taking the lead in Yash Raj Films (YRF) groundbreaking female-led spy film. This exciting development comes as part of YRF's ambitious expansion of their immensely successful Spy Universe, which stands as India's largest cinematic intellectual property (IP).

The Spy Universe saga first began in 2012 with the release of "Ek Tha Tiger," followed by blockbuster hits like "Tiger Zinda Hai," "War," and "Pathaan," the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Now, Bhatt joins the league of superstar actors Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan, set to portray a formidable super-agent in this high-octane film, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Her inclusion in the Spy Universe project aims to broaden the franchise's appeal and attract a wider range of audiences. Renowned for her versatility and ability to captivate viewers, she is poised to push her boundaries in this yet-to-be-titled film.

Aditya Chopra, the visionary force behind YRF, firmly believes that Bhatt has the potential to lead a franchise within the Spy Universe. He intends to present Bhatt's character in a groundbreaking way, ensuring an epic and exhilarating experience for audiences. The untitled film is expected to commence production in 2024 after an intensive development phase.

As the YRF Spy Universe continues to expand, viewers can anticipate an unparalleled cinematic experience brimming with action, intrigue, and star-studded performances. Fans eagerly await the release of the four films scheduled for the next two years. "Tiger 3," featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set to hit theatres this Diwali, while "War 2," starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, is slated to begin production in November. Additionally, the much-anticipated face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in "Tiger vs. Pathaan" is scheduled for the following year.