WATCH: Teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out!

The much-anticipated teaser of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been released. Joining them in this Karan Johar film are Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

This marks the reunion of Singh and Bhatt since their last collaboration in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" (2019) and Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after a gap of seven years since "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016). The film is set to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

The one-minute teaser begins with a captivating solo shot of Ranveer Singh dancing in a grand setup, likely at a family function, surrounded by backup dancers in traditional attire. Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a pink saree against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. The teaser offers glimpses of Alia and Ranveer in their finest attire, and striking poses in various indoor and outdoor locations.

The teaser also showcases romantic and intense moments between the lead pair, along with scenes of festive celebrations and, perhaps, a wedding. It includes a shot of Alia as a bride walking down the aisle. Furthermore, the teaser introduces other prominent characters, such as Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Soon after the teaser's release, viewers flooded the YouTube comments section with excitement.

Prior to the teaser release, Karan Johar shared his anticipation in an Instagram post, stating, "After 7 years... back in the director's chair... I am excited, nervous, and incredibly happy to embark on the final chapter of our love story... Stay tuned for the teaser, coming very soon with all our love."

In "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," Karan Johar not only reunites with Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut in his film "Student of the Year" (2012) but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in his directorial venture "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001).