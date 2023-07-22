Rawalpindi man arrested on charge of raping minor, hearing-impaired neice

Rawalpindi police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his hearing-impaired minor niece.

The man was arrested after the girl’s father got a case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the first information report (FIR), Zafar Mahmood told police that his brother visited his house on Thursday in his absence and raped his 11 years old special daughter.

He said that his daughter narrated this incident to him and he approched the police after getting his daughter's medical check-up done at a hospital.

The police said they were waiting for the report of the minor girl’s medical check-up.

The officer investigating the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Raja Bakht Nosherwan Adil, said that police would take further action in this case after they receive the report from the Punjab Science Forensic Agency.