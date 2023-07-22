PM once again calls for national unity on Charter of Economy 

SHARQPUR - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his call for national unity on the Charter of Economy for strengthening the foundations of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in honor of students who studied from Danish schools in Lahore on Saturday, he said the risk of default is gone due to agreement with the IMF and now we should convert this breathing space into opportunity.

Shehbaz Sharif said the obstacles can be removed from the path of development if we get over our differences and become united.

He said the elite of the country criticized his decision to establish Danish schools and despite the opposition the schools were opened in South Punjab.

The Prime Minister said fifty thousand students are getting education in Danish schools and they are securing a prominent position in society due to their hard work.

On appeal of a medical student, he requested the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister to reinitiate the laptop distribution scheme in the province.

Earlier the Prime Minister distributed cash awards among the students of Danish Schools who got high positions in academic excellence.

