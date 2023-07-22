Turkey considering visa-free entry with this Asian country

SALALAH - Authorities in Oman and Türkiye are currently exploring the option to remove the mandate of entry visas to facilitate the tourists.

Muhammet Hekimoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Oman confirmed the development and implied that a request to cancel entry visas for both countries has been submitted.

Regarding the timeline of the relaxation, the ambassador said the change is expected to be approved before soon.

In his speech, the envoy emphasized his ongoing efforts to cement tourism cooperation between the two friendly nations. He plans to achieve this goal by organizing various events and meetings aimed at attracting Turkish tourists to visit the Sultanate of Oman. Through these initiatives, the envoy aims to showcase the tourism potentials that distinguish the Omani governorates and states, allowing visitors to gain deeper insights into the country's rich offerings.

“The Omani-Turkish relations are growing and developing closely in many fields and at all levels, and their roots extend back to the sixteenth century, and they are excellent relations based on solid ground, praising the role of the Omani-Turkish joint committee in strengthening cooperation relations in the commercial, industrial, cultural and artistic fields, where during the meeting of the committee that was held in Ankara 2022, a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding the establishment of the 'Yunus Emre Institute for Teaching Turkish Language' in Muscat,” he added.

As far as statistics are concerned, over 130,000 Omani tourists visited Türkiye in 2022 and the numbers are expected to go up with the visa-free relaxation and general recovery of tourism after the Covid era.

Both countries offer multiple spots to tourists. For instance, as a tourist in Oman, don't miss the breathtaking beauty of the Wahiba Sands desert, the historical wonders of Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the serene fjords of Musandam, and the ancient city of Nizwa with its impressive fort. Explore the traditional markets, indulge in Omani cuisine, and experience warm hospitality.

On the other hand, in Turkey, one can embrace the stunning blend of East and West with a visit to Istanbul's Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque. The tourists also explore the otherworldly landscapes of Cappadocia, cruise along the scenic Bosphorus, and relax on the pristine beaches of Antalya.