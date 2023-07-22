Search

Immigration

Turkey considering visa-free entry with this Asian country

Web Desk 10:29 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
Turkey considering visa-free entry with this Asian country

 SALALAH - Authorities in Oman and Türkiye are currently exploring the option to remove the mandate of entry visas to facilitate the tourists.

Muhammet Hekimoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Oman confirmed the development and implied that a request to cancel entry visas for both countries has been submitted.

Regarding the timeline of the relaxation, the ambassador said the change is expected to be approved before soon. 

In his speech, the envoy emphasized his ongoing efforts to cement tourism cooperation between the two friendly nations. He plans to achieve this goal by organizing various events and meetings aimed at attracting Turkish tourists to visit the Sultanate of Oman. Through these initiatives, the envoy aims to showcase the tourism potentials that distinguish the Omani governorates and states, allowing visitors to gain deeper insights into the country's rich offerings.

“The Omani-Turkish relations are growing and developing closely in many fields and at all levels, and their roots extend back to the sixteenth century, and they are excellent relations based on solid ground, praising the role of the Omani-Turkish joint committee in strengthening cooperation relations in the commercial, industrial, cultural and artistic fields, where during the meeting of the committee that was held in Ankara 2022, a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding the establishment of the 'Yunus Emre Institute for Teaching Turkish Language' in Muscat,” he added. 

As far as statistics are concerned, over 130,000 Omani tourists visited Türkiye in 2022 and the numbers are expected to go up with the visa-free relaxation and general recovery of tourism after the Covid era. 

 Both countries offer multiple spots to tourists. For instance, as a tourist in Oman, don't miss the breathtaking beauty of the Wahiba Sands desert, the historical wonders of Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the serene fjords of Musandam, and the ancient city of Nizwa with its impressive fort. Explore the traditional markets, indulge in Omani cuisine, and experience warm hospitality.

On the other hand, in Turkey, one can embrace the stunning blend of East and West with a visit to Istanbul's Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque. The tourists also explore the otherworldly landscapes of Cappadocia, cruise along the scenic Bosphorus, and relax on the pristine beaches of Antalya. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Personal Visit Visa: Here's how you can be invited for Umrah now

09:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

04:45 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Israel inches close to visa-free entry to US with new agreement: Details inside

04:00 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Canada's work permit targeting US visa holders shuts but with mega success

12:07 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

How to apply for Schengen visa? Here's a guide about documents, fee and procedure

11:46 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

UK relaxes visa requirements for foreign professionals: Here's who will benefit

10:35 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Carry 100kg from Dubai to Pakistan via this airline: Here's exciting ...

11:39 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 22 July, 2023

09:02 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.97 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: