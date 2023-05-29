Hajj preparations in full swing as Mina tents prepared to welcome pilgrims

MAKKAH - In anticipation of the upcoming Hajj rituals, the tents of Mina are being prepared to ensure a comfortable and well-equipped environment for pilgrims.

Mustafa Hadi, the general supervisor for one of the companies in Mina engaged in the process, confirmed that the camp preparations have commenced, covering a range of essential tasks.

Among the initial steps, attention is being given to the maintenance of electricity and plumbing systems, as well as conducting necessary paint and gypsum works to ensure a safe and functional infrastructure for those who have to stay in the tents.

The installation and preparation of toilets within the camps are also underway, ensuring adequate sanitation facilities for the pilgrims. Additionally, decorative elements are being incorporated to enhance the ambiance of the camps.

In days to come, the focus will shift to equipping restaurants and furnishing the tents with beds and blankets, ensuring that all pilgrims' accommodation needs are met. Comprehensive preparations are being made to welcome Hajj pilgrims during the Tarwiyah (water provision) day and the subsequent three Tashriq days.

Mina, situated between the holy sites of Makkah and Muzdalifah, holds a significant place in the Hajj pilgrimage. While it remains uninhabited throughout the year, it transforms into a bustling city during the Hajj period, providing temporary residences for millions of pilgrims. Located approximately 7 kilometers from the Holy Mosque, Mina plays a pivotal role in facilitating the religious journey of worshippers.

As the preparations continue at a steady pace, authorities and organizers are committed to ensuring that every aspect of the Mina tents is meticulously arranged to create a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching environment for the pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia is set to witness a significant milestone as it prepares to welcome a substantial influx of pilgrims, estimated at around 2.3 million, marking a notable increase since the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. This development comes after a year that saw limited participation, with approximately one million individuals joining the Hajj season in 2022 under stringent entry requirements.

During the previous Hajj season, entry into the Kingdom was restricted to individuals between the ages of 18 and 65, who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases.