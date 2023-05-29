Hajj preparations in full swing as Mina tents prepared to welcome pilgrims

MAKKAH - In anticipation of the upcoming Hajj rituals, the tents of Mina are being prepared to ensure a comfortable and well-equipped environment for pilgrims.
Mustafa Hadi, the general supervisor for one of the companies in Mina engaged in the process, confirmed that the camp preparations have commenced, covering a range of essential tasks.
Among the initial steps, attention is being given to the maintenance of electricity and plumbing systems, as well as conducting necessary paint and gypsum works to ensure a safe and functional infrastructure for those who have to stay in the tents.
The installation and preparation of toilets within the camps are also underway, ensuring adequate sanitation facilities for the pilgrims. Additionally, decorative elements are being incorporated to enhance the ambiance of the camps.
In days to come, the focus will shift to equipping restaurants and furnishing the tents with beds and blankets, ensuring that all pilgrims' accommodation needs are met. Comprehensive preparations are being made to welcome Hajj pilgrims during the Tarwiyah (water provision) day and the subsequent three Tashriq days.
Mina, situated between the holy sites of Makkah and Muzdalifah, holds a significant place in the Hajj pilgrimage. While it remains uninhabited throughout the year, it transforms into a bustling city during the Hajj period, providing temporary residences for millions of pilgrims. Located approximately 7 kilometers from the Holy Mosque, Mina plays a pivotal role in facilitating the religious journey of worshippers.
As the preparations continue at a steady pace, authorities and organizers are committed to ensuring that every aspect of the Mina tents is meticulously arranged to create a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching environment for the pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia is set to witness a significant milestone as it prepares to welcome a substantial influx of pilgrims, estimated at around 2.3 million, marking a notable increase since the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions. This development comes after a year that saw limited participation, with approximately one million individuals joining the Hajj season in 2022 under stringent entry requirements.
During the previous Hajj season, entry into the Kingdom was restricted to individuals between the ages of 18 and 65, who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
