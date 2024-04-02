Japan okays eVisa service but for this country

NEW DELHI - The Japanese government has made it easier for Indians to travel to Japan with the introduction of an e-Visa service.

In pursuance of the fresh measure, Indians who want to visit Japan will no longer need to get physical visa stickers on their passports from April 1st as the much-awaited Japan eVisa program allows individuals to apply for visas electronically through Japan Visa Application Centers managed by VFS Global.

This development allows a single-entry short-term visa catering specifically to tourism purposes, permitting a stay of up to 90 days in Japan.

As far as the eligibility is concerned, both Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India are eligible to apply for this eVisa.

The procedure for applying for the visa is the same with the only difference that instead of receiving a traditional visa sticker affixed to their passports, successful applicants will obtain an electronic visa.

Upon arrival at the airport, travelers would be presenting a "visa issuance notice" on their phones though access to the internet is necessary for this step.

It has also been clarified that any format other than a digital visa issuance notice, such as a PDF, photo, screenshot, or printed copy, will not be accepted by the authorities for multiple reasons including avoiding the possibility of fake visa issuance.