Turkey extends hospitality by lifting visa restrictions for more countries: Details inside

ANKARA - The authorities in Turkey have announced to drop visa requirements for citizens from America and Canada.

Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that the country had waived its requirement for Americans and Canadians to apply for E-Visas in advance.

The E-visa program for visitors to Turkey was introduced in April 2013 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowing visitors to obtain an E-visa online instead of a three-month processing time.

As per fresh directives, visitors from the United States, Canada and Mexico are now among some 20 countries not required to have a visa for a visit to Turkey; the visa fee was $51.50.

Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates already have the facility to enter the country without the need for a visa.

The authorities in the United States have also confirmed that visas are not required for visits to Turkey that are under 90 days.

Turkey, situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, holds a strategic position spanning across two continents. With a population surpassing 80 million, it stands as a diverse nation melding modernity with a rich historical tapestry. The country's unique geography offers a wealth of attractions, including the iconic city of Istanbul, straddling the Bosphorus Strait, where ancient mosques coexist with vibrant markets and bustling streets.

Turkey boasts remarkable historical sites such as the ancient ruins of Ephesus, the otherworldly landscapes of Cappadocia with its cave dwellings and fairy chimneys, and the stunning coastline along the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas. Each year, Turkey draws in millions of tourists, consistently ranking among the top global destinations. Annually, it welcomes over 40 million visitors, attracted by its cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, warm hospitality, and a blend of Eastern and Western influences, making it a captivating and alluring travel destination for enthusiasts seeking history, culture, and natural beauty.