Pakistan invites bids for installation of e-gates at airports

KARACHI - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has announced to installation of electronic gates (e-gates) across several airports in the country to streamline the immigration process for passengers.

In a statement released by a PCAA spokesperson, it was confirmed that the deployment of e-gates will enhance efficiency, bringing Pakistan’s immigration procedures in line with international standards.

Initially, these advanced gates will be installed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, and Islamabad International Airport. As far as the timeline is concerned, PCAA has called for proposals from technology firms interested in installing the e-gates, with submissions due by August 13.

Passengers will utilize the e-gates by scanning their passports, a measure intended to reduce waiting times and improve overall travel experiences.

The development comes days after a delegation from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) conducted a security assessment at Karachi and Islamabad airports.

Moreover, another team, consisting of officials from Transport Canada, a Canadian government entity responsible for policies and services related to road, rail, marine, and air transportation, is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on July 14.

Their assessment at Karachi airport will begin on July 15 and will focus on aviation security documentation, airport arrangements, catering, and cargo complexes, according to the PCAA.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has already decided to outsource three of its major airports to improve service delivery. In this regard, the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced first for a period of 15 years.

It is to be highlighted that the former Aviation Adviser had said that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The government has already clarified that after the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, the airports in Lahore and Karachi would also be outsourced though looking at the situation of Islamabad Airport's outsourcing, the process seems complex and tricky.