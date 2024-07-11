The Master Collaboration: The Luxury Watch Design Story of the realme 12 Series

In the world of smartphones, where functionality often takes precedence over aesthetics, the realme 12 series stands out as a beacon of innovation and beauty. This is not just a smartphone; it is a piece of art that tells a story of meticulous design and unparalleled craftsmanship. The master collaboration between realme and luxury watch brand designer OllivierSavéo has resulted in a device that is as elegant as it is powerful. This unique partnership brings the best of both worlds, blending cutting-edge technology with the timeless elegance of luxury watch design.
The realme 12 series, particularly the realme 12+ 5G, showcases an exquisite design inspired by the meticulous craftsmanship of luxury watches. OllivierSavéo, renowned for his work with prestigious brands like Rolex and Breitling, has lent his expertise to create a smartphone that exudes sophistication and style.
The realme 12+ 5G features a polished sunburst dial design that catches the light beautifully, much like the face of a high-end watch. This intricate detailing gives the phone a luxurious feel while the SONY LYT-600 50MP resolution back camera captures clear shots from any distancemaking it a true standout in the crowded smartphone market.
Embracing premium vegan leather and PVD polished edges, the realme 12+ 5G is crafted to perfection. These materials not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also provide a tactile experience that is both comfortable and opulent.
With a thickness of just 7.87mm and a weight of 190g, the realme 12+ 5G is incredibly slim and lightweight. This ensures that the device is not only beautiful to look at but also easy to carry and handle, providing a seamless user experience.
The collaboration with OllivierSavéo is a testament to realme's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design. By bringing in a designer known for his precision and artistry, realme has created a device that appeals not just to tech enthusiasts but also to connoisseurs of fine design.Drawing inspiration from the world of luxury watches, the realme 12+ 5G embodies a sense of timeless elegance. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the phone’s design, from the sleek lines to the carefully selected materials.This partnership symbolizes the perfect marriage of craftsmanship and innovation. The realme 12 series is not just about cutting-edge technology; it’s about delivering an experience that is both visually stunning and functionally superior.
Owning a realme 12+ 5G is more than just having the latest technology at your fingertips; it’s about possessing a piece of art. This limited-edition design, born out of a unique collaboration, is a rare opportunity for consumers to own something truly special.The realme 12+ 5G’s design ensures that it will remain stylish and relevant, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone who appreciates beauty and functionality.Given the exclusive nature of this collaboration, owning a realme 12+ 5G is akin to owning a limited-edition luxury item. It’s a statement piece that sets the owner apart from the crowd.
The realme 12+ 5G, available for PKR PKR 74,999, is a testament to what can be achieved when technology and art come together. This is not just a smartphone; it’s a masterpiece crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a device that combines cutting-edge technology with the elegance of luxury watch design. Purchase your realme 12+ 5G now and experience the perfect blend of art and innovation.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.