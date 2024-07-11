Funland-themed areas coming to Jillani Park, Iqbal Park in Lahore

Two key parks in Punjab capital will get Funland-themed areas under new initiative of provincial government.

These new attractions will be installed in Greater Iqbal Park and Jilani Park, also known Race Course Park.

Parks and Horticulture Authorities PHA reportedly came up with the idea to provide top-tier tourism and entertainment opportunities, with these modern Funlands loaded with modern swings and recreational amenities.

The Housing Authority officials pushed for the project highlighting that the authority achieved a profit of Rs2.5 billion in the previous fiscal year.