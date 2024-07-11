Cartoon Network shutting down after decades of entertainment?

Cartoon Network remained among most loved TV channels for Generation X and for Millennials and recent buzz of its closure left everyone in shambles.

Several hashtags including "#RIPCartoonNetwork" was trending online as people started sharing their favorite childhood animated shows, fearing the iconic channel was shutting down.

It all started from post of social media account, which posted a video stating, "Cartoon Network is essentially dead," and suggesting other animation studios might face the same fate.

The video explained that many animation workers are currently unemployed, despite having sustained the industry during the pandemic by working remotely.

The claim is that studios repaid these workers by canceling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off staff to reduce spending and benefit executives financially.

The clip urged social media users to spread awareness about their favorite Cartoon Network shows using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork and to follow the account for more ways to support the cause.

The post stressed that animation is under threat and encouraged viewers to take a stand.