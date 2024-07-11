Cartoon Network shutting down after decades of entertainment?

Cartoon Network remained among most loved TV channels for Generation X and for Millennials and recent buzz of its closure left everyone in shambles.
Several hashtags including "#RIPCartoonNetwork" was trending online as people started sharing their favorite childhood animated shows, fearing the iconic channel was shutting down.
It all started from post of social media account, which posted a video stating, "Cartoon Network is essentially dead," and suggesting other animation studios might face the same fate.
The video explained that many animation workers are currently unemployed, despite having sustained the industry during the pandemic by working remotely.
The claim is that studios repaid these workers by canceling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off staff to reduce spending and benefit executives financially.
The clip urged social media users to spread awareness about their favorite Cartoon Network shows using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork and to follow the account for more ways to support the cause.
The post stressed that animation is under threat and encouraged viewers to take a stand.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
