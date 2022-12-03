Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal rushed to hospital with multiple injuries after fall
Share
MUMBAI – Indian heartthrob singer Jubin Nautiyal recently sustained multiple injuries after he fell at his residence.
Reports in Indian media said the 33-year-old playback singer was rushed to a local medical facility as he suffered injuries after falling from staircase on Friday morning.
The voice behind popular hits like Tum Hi Aana, get a head injury and suffered a fractured elbow. Scans also revealed some breakage in his ribs. Some reports also suggest that Jubin underwent a surgical procedure for a fracture in his left arm.
Following the medical screening and treatment, he was discharged and is on complete bed rest.
Taking it to social media, he shared an update and thanked his fans for their support, and prayers.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Jubin’s friends and fans wished him their best after the accident.
The handsome vocalist is widely-known for some hits including Lut Gaye, Hamnava Mere, Raataan Lambiyaan, Tum Hi Aana, and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Waseem help New York Strikers strike down ...03:15 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal rushed to hospital with multiple ...02:49 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Punjab education minister shares update on early winter vacations, ...02:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Encouraging Players to Continue With Risk-Taking Can Be Difficult in ...01:47 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Meet Waleed Malik, Pakistani doctor who sets new record with 29 gold ...01:24 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Ayesha Omar’s bold pictures at beach set internet on fire11:58 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year08:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha's new videos shock her fans09:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022