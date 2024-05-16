Pakistani 3D animated movie to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival proves to be a significant milestone for the Pakistani film industry, with Ingenuity Productions, a leading 3D production house, gearing up to present its 3D-animated feature film, 'The Chronicles of Umro Ayyar'. The film will be showcased online at the Cannes Film Market through Marche Du Film’s B2B video-on-demand service, Cinando.

Haris Basharat, CEO of Ingenuity Productions, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our film’s online presence at the Cannes Film Market promises to captivate audiences, showcasing the rich storytelling and cinematic prowess emerging from Pakistan.”

This achievement marks a proud moment for Pakistanis worldwide as Karachi-based animation production house, Ingenuity Productions, shines at Cannes with its masterpiece 3D-animated feature film, 'The Chronicles of Umro Ayyar'. Inspired by the epic tale of Tilism e Hoshruba, the film delves into the adventurous journey of the legendary trickster hero, Umro Ayyar, navigating through time and magical realms.

Beneath the fantastical narrative lies a profound theme resonating with audiences of all ages: the pursuit of genuine connections and the triumph over selfishness. Umro Ayyar's odyssey serves as a testament to the power of forging bonds that transcend barriers of race, gender, class, age, and personality.

In addition to 'The Chronicles of Umro Ayyar', Ingenuity Productions is also developing another 3D animated series titled 'Science Voyagers', following a curious boy on time-traveling escapades to meet history's scientific luminaries. Furthermore, the company is recognized for producing two 2D animated series: 'Aria and the Magic Jungle', focusing on environmental awareness, and 'Yolki and Hatch', centered around childhood development.

