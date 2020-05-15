Hina Pervaiz compares Maryam Nawaz with Ertugrul
LAHORE- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt had recently compared Maryam Nawaz on Twitter with leading character of the Turkish TV show, Ertugrul, which is being aired by state television on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recommendation. The social media users were quick to react on Hina's post and mixed reactions were being seen.
The PML's part member wrote in a that "I am watching Ertugrul nowadays & I see Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities as him”. Listing the similarities, she said: “Her [Maryam] Strong belief in God, her Courage to not give up, Her conviction to Stand on her principles even when everyone is against her, her ability to differentiate between Right & Wrong”.
I am watching Ertugrul nowadays & I see Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities as him.Her Strong belief in God,her Courage to not give up,Her conviction to Stand on her principles even when everyone is against her,her ability to differentiate between Right&Wrong #Ertugrul— Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) May 13, 2020
Here what Twitterati have to say about Hina's post:
Allah khair! 😂 - Which characters remind you of Captain Safdar, Hasan & Hussain Nawaz? 😎— Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) May 14, 2020
Oh, & more importantly, which ones do you think reflect well on Nawaz Sharif & Shahbaz Sharif? 😁
Another common trait between Maryam Nawaz and Ertugul is that both don't have any property in Pakistan and / or UK— Khurram (@mkhurramqazi) May 14, 2020
Bey after reading the above tweet! pic.twitter.com/7JDCvTo6bb— Adnan Zaheer Khawaja (@Adnan_Zaheer) May 14, 2020
😂😂😂nikki tiddi telling a funny joke and making us all laugh is ok...— Zainab Qayoom~ZQ (@zainaconda) May 14, 2020
واقعی؟😳— Talaat Khurshid (@talaatkhurshid) May 14, 2020
“میری لندن تو کیا پاکستان میں بھی کوئی جائداد نہیں ہے۔”@pmln_org @president_pmln @CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @SKhaqanAbbasi @betterpakistan @KhawajaMAsif @KhSaad_Rafique @AyazSadiq122 @Marriyum_A
یہ بےعزتی جان بوجھ کر کرواتی ہو کہ واقعی عقل ہی اتنی ہے— Azad kastro (@azadkastro) May 14, 2020
Magar Ertugul ko kisi Qatari shehzadey nay khatt nahi likhey.— Enkidu (@Fallibilist1) May 14, 2020
Earlier this month, Turkish historical adventure series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, titled Ertuğrul Ghazi in Urdu, shattered all popularity records and is trending top on Twitter. The drama has received an unprecedented response in Pakistan, breaking records of some of the blockbusters of Pakistani drama industry.
The serial is a joint production of Turkish Radio and TV (TRT-1) and was the first broadcast in December 2014. It is also referred to as ‘Turkish Game of Thrones’ and has generated massive ratings for the state-run channel.
What is your say about this? Let us know in the comments box below.
