Hina Pervaiz compares Maryam Nawaz with Ertugrul

LAHORE- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt had recently compared Maryam Nawaz on Twitter with leading character of the Turkish TV show, Ertugrul, which is being aired by state television on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recommendation. The social media users were quick to react on Hina's post and mixed reactions were being seen.

The PML's part member wrote in a that "I am watching Ertugrul nowadays & I see Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities as him”. Listing the similarities, she said: “Her [Maryam] Strong belief in God, her Courage to not give up, Her conviction to Stand on her principles even when everyone is against her, her ability to differentiate between Right & Wrong”.

I am watching Ertugrul nowadays & I see Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities as him.Her Strong belief in God,her Courage to not give up,Her conviction to Stand on her principles even when everyone is against her,her ability to differentiate between Right&Wrong #Ertugrul — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) May 13, 2020

Here what Twitterati have to say about Hina's post:

Allah khair! 😂 - Which characters remind you of Captain Safdar, Hasan & Hussain Nawaz? 😎



Oh, & more importantly, which ones do you think reflect well on Nawaz Sharif & Shahbaz Sharif? 😁 — Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) May 14, 2020

Another common trait between Maryam Nawaz and Ertugul is that both don't have any property in Pakistan and / or UK — Khurram (@mkhurramqazi) May 14, 2020

Bey after reading the above tweet! pic.twitter.com/7JDCvTo6bb — Adnan Zaheer Khawaja (@Adnan_Zaheer) May 14, 2020

😂😂😂nikki tiddi telling a funny joke and making us all laugh is ok... — Zainab Qayoom~ZQ (@zainaconda) May 14, 2020

یہ بےعزتی جان بوجھ کر کرواتی ہو کہ واقعی عقل ہی اتنی ہے — Azad kastro (@azadkastro) May 14, 2020

Magar Ertugul ko kisi Qatari shehzadey nay khatt nahi likhey. — Enkidu (@Fallibilist1) May 14, 2020

Earlier this month, Turkish historical adventure series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, titled Ertuğrul Ghazi in Urdu, shattered all popularity records and is trending top on Twitter. The drama has received an unprecedented response in Pakistan, breaking records of some of the blockbusters of Pakistani drama industry.

The serial is a joint production of Turkish Radio and TV (TRT-1) and was the first broadcast in December 2014. It is also referred to as ‘Turkish Game of Thrones’ and has generated massive ratings for the state-run channel.

