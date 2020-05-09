Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world record?

Movie theaters may be shut down, concerts postponed and schools closed before summer, but TV is still here to distract us in these dark times.

All the series/movies provide a breather, a portal into a better time to come, or a challenge we’ve overcome. They’re an escape, and a way to confront the worst. They provide a sense of possibility, and glimpse into a world that’s become elusive.

It is no surprise that Turkish drama Dirilis Ertugrul has become an epic hit, not only in the Middle East but also in South Asia, being binge-watched by millions as they practice social distancing.

Recently, after Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended everyone to watch the series, PTV is impelling fans and followers to break a new world record.

Let’s get 🇵🇰 the world record for most new subscribers in 1 month on YouTube. The current record is 6.6 million and the channel Ertugrul Ghazi can beat that with your ❤! We have 15 days to make history. Subscribe: https://t.co/9qsdQQXOrN #ErtugrulYouTubeRecord pic.twitter.com/bhV35KrdXW — PTV World (@WorldPTV) May 8, 2020

“Let’s get the world record for most new subscribers in 1 month on YouTube. The current record is 6.6 million and the channel Ertugrul Ghazi can beat that with your love! We have 15 days to make history,"

Posting that within 14 hours of their request, the channel witnessed a staggering rise of 94,000 subscribers, updating a live countdown of the wonderful news.

Due to the unprecedented following of #ErtugrulUrduPTV on PTV, and its mass appeal with Pakistani audiences, the official @YouTube channel #TRTErtugrulByPTV has crossed 1 million followers & counting!

Long live 🇵🇰🇹🇷 friendship! pic.twitter.com/vAeVJAj6TV — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 9, 2020

"Due to the unprecedented following of #ErtugrulUrduPTV on PTV, and its mass appeal with Pakistani audiences, the official YouTube channel #TRTErtugrulByPTV has crossed 1 million followers & counting! Long live Pakistan-Turkey friendship!" they wrote.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!