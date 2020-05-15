Coronavirus: Trump warns of cutting ‘whole relationship’ with China

WASHINGTON – Tension between China and the US – the two largest world economies – continues to rise as President Donald Trump has warned off cutting all ties with Beijing over its alleged role in the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Trump’s statement comes as coronavirus cases across the globe topped 4.5 million with over 300,000 deaths.

Despite a warning of second wave of infections by the various health experts, various countries have started easing lockdown to spin the wheel of halted economies.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States has swelled to 86,000, the highest toll of any country.

Trump on Thursday in an interview reiterated his claim that Beijing concealed the true scale of the health crisis after the virus emerged in Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

"I'm very disappointed in China. I will tell you that right now," he said. Responding to a question he warned: "We could cut off the whole relationship".