Sheherbano Syed
04:30 PM | 15 May, 2020
Twitter believes Hamza, Naimal are ideal for portraying Ertugrul, Halime onscreen
Turkish drama, Dirilis: Ertugrul has experienced such a meteoric rise in popularity in Pakistan and it’s evident that the hype of the show isn’t dying anytime soon!

The show has garnered mixed reviews by several actors including Reema Khan, Shaan Shahid, Asad Siddiqui, Osman Khalid Butt and others.

Controversial writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar also shared his two cents on the show and

claimed to be in touch with Humayun Saeed to work on a Pakistani adaptation of the show.

While Humayun denied working on the project, Twitter has come up with the perfect fit for the protagonists of the show.

Netizens think that if a Pakistani version is created then Hamza Ali Abbasi could portray Ertugrul Ghazi and Naimal Khawar Abbasi would be the ideal choice for Halime Sultan’s character.

The internet is flooded with the images of comparisons between Hamza and Naimal and Ertugrul & Halime Sultan.

Honey Singh sends love to his ‘favorite kid’ Ahmed Shah
04:35 PM | 15 May, 2020

