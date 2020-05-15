Twitter believes Hamza, Naimal are ideal for portraying Ertugrul, Halime onscreen
Turkish drama, Dirilis: Ertugrul has experienced such a meteoric rise in popularity in Pakistan and it’s evident that the hype of the show isn’t dying anytime soon!
The show has garnered mixed reviews by several actors including Reema Khan, Shaan Shahid, Asad Siddiqui, Osman Khalid Butt and others.
Controversial writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar also shared his two cents on the show and
claimed to be in touch with Humayun Saeed to work on a Pakistani adaptation of the show.
While Humayun denied working on the project, Twitter has come up with the perfect fit for the protagonists of the show.
Netizens think that if a Pakistani version is created then Hamza Ali Abbasi could portray Ertugrul Ghazi and Naimal Khawar Abbasi would be the ideal choice for Halime Sultan’s character.
The internet is flooded with the images of comparisons between Hamza and Naimal and Ertugrul & Halime Sultan.
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Compared With Ertugrul And Halime— Qurat ul ain 💫 (@qurat_ainy) May 12, 2020
They can play a beautiful role as like #ErtugrulGhazi and #halima pic.twitter.com/kP6k1uRXWz
Is it just me or they actually resmbles to eachother?? #ertuğrulghazi #hamzaaliabbasi pic.twitter.com/2YHHTwTp9a— •αηυм | انعم•🇵🇰 (@annu_rani64) April 28, 2020
I don't know about similarities but if this show was made by Pakistan then definitely #hamzaaliabbasi was a best option for #ErtugrulGhazi https://t.co/W9s8ra0IMM— N-I-A (@najafrana786) May 10, 2020
Am I The Only One Who Finds Some Resemblance between #HamzaAliAbbasi and #ErtugrulGhazi ? 🙊🙊😀😀— anaya (@Ainnn_Aay) May 8, 2020
Our Pakistani Ertugrul And Haleeme😀❤— Zeb Gul 🏳🏴 (@imzebgul) May 10, 2020
May you live long #HamzaAliAbbasi#Ertugrulgazi pic.twitter.com/KnbYLQpkLQ
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
