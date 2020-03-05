Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin goes viral

Saba Qamar was last seen on the big screen in Pakistan in Lahore Se Aagey.
Web Desk
01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin goes viral
Share

LAHORE -  A dance video of actress Saba Qamar on Bollywood’s hit track “Nagin” has taken the Internet by storm. Qamar could be seen flaunting her dance moves on the song in a car during her visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

View this post on Instagram

OK! 🔙

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on

Before Saba Qamar, a video of Neelam Munir’s dance on “Mere rashke qamar” song had also taken the Internet by storm. On the work front, Qamar will be seen playing the female lead role opposite Syed Jibran in her next film, according to media reports.

Qamar, who just wrapped up the shooting of Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial film Kamli, has signed another movie. According to a Pakistani cinema web portal, the Hindi Medium actress will be in the lead role opposite Syed Jibran, who will be making his film debut with this movie.

‘Kamli,’ the next film of the actress is expected to be released on Eid.

More From This Category
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child ...
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Chakkar
02:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin ...
01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
No Time to Die :Release delayed due to ...
01:26 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise ...
12:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Meghan Markle all set to make Hollywood comeback ...
12:38 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr