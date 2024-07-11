KP govt to provide free Solar Panels to 1lac poor families

After Punjab and Sindh, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to distribute free 2kV solar panels to impoverished families.

Provincial Adviser for Finance Muzammil Aslam announced that the province aims to supply 100,000 solar systems to these families.

He said the provincial government will also include electric wires and inverter fans in the package along with the panels, and highlighted that CM Gandapur and his team has already established over 90 power plants, producing electricity at a cost of six to seven rupees per unit.

In contrast, Wapda is charging Rs 27 per unit for electricity supply to consumers, Muzammil said, adding that they are also planning to construct our own electricity transmission line.