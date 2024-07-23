Search

Business

BOP hosts Prof. Stefan Dercon for talk on economy with business community

Web Desk
09:43 AM | 23 Jul, 2024
BOP hosts Prof. Stefan Dercon for talk on economy with business community

Bank of Punjab held an interactive session of Professor Stefan Dercon with local industry leaders in Karachi this week. Mr. Stefan is a Professor of Economic Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government and the Economics Department, at the University of Oxford. He combines his academic career with work as a policy advisor, providing strategic economic and development advice.

His latest book ‘Gambling on Development: Why some countries win and others lose’, published in May 2022, draws on his academic research as well as his policy experience across three decades and 40-odd countries, exploring why some countries have managed to settle on elite bargains favoring growth and development, and others did not.

Professor Dercon is engaged with key stakeholders at the highest level of policy making to review the strategic economic plans of the Government and incorporate international best practices.

He is driving the ‘Committee on the Home-Grown Economic Plan’ for the Government of Pakistan, and advising the Government on developing and implementing a medium-term reforms agenda that will support economic growth through higher international trade and greater private sector participation for job creation and poverty alleviation.

These reforms will support the economic stabilization policies outlined by the government in the IMF EFF agreement. During the discussions, Professor Dercon highlighted areas of critical reforms for the economy. He emphasized the current structure of the economy distorts the allocation of resources, stifling productivity growth.

He also highlighted the anti-export bias of the policies and the need to move the economy away from import substitution towards export-led growth. He stressed on the need for corrective actions to improve the investment climate, boosting private and foreign investments in the economy.

Professor Dercon shared examples of successful policy implementation in other developing countries and lessons for Pakistan. Drawing on his experience of working in 40 countries, Professor Dercon shared insights that government policy must take into account the distributional consequences of measures and factor in risk mitigating measures on implementation constraints and political economy challenges.

Mr. Zafar Masud, CEO of the Bank of Punjab, welcomed Professor Dercon and the business community to the event. He shared the details of the work being undertaken, including the implementation plan and the economic impact assessment, by Mr Dercon with the Government of Pakistan as part of the ‘Committee on the Homegrown Plan’.

The event was attended by senior business and private sector leaders in Karachi from a cross section of industries. The talk was followed by Q&A session, where business leaders shared their insights with Professor Dercon and highlighted how public policy is impacting their business.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

09:43 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

BOP hosts Prof. Stefan Dercon for talk on economy with business ...

12:05 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Good news for low-Income families as govt working on new subsidy ...

02:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Prices for the Hottest Selling realme 12 Series Set to Increase – ...

02:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

PSX plunges over 1,200 points amid political uncertainty

09:31 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

01:24 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Railways jacks up fares for all passenger trains after ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:43 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

BOP hosts Prof. Stefan Dercon for talk on economy with business community

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.25 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: