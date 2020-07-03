Shahroz, Sadaf Sabzwari to work together in an upcoming Eid telefilm

Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are all set to star together in a festive Eid telefilm called 'Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke.'

The story is about two sisters, Sadaf and Uroosa Siddiqui, who are married to Shahroz and Ahmed Hassan respectively. It is a humorous play that also includes Zhalay Sarhadi, essaying the role of a nurse.

The couple recently announced their upcoming project on Instagram. Sadaf shared an adorable BTS selfie of herself with her husband & co-star. Shahroz clicks the selfie while Sadaf lovingly stares at him with the script in her hands.

Shahroz also took to Instagram to post a picture taken at the set of their upcoming venture.

Can't wait to see if they have the same chemistry on-screen like they do off-screen.

