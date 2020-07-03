Shahroz, Sadaf Sabzwari to work together in an upcoming Eid telefilm

12:07 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Shahroz, Sadaf Sabzwari to work together in an upcoming Eid telefilm
Share

Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are all set to star together in a festive Eid telefilm called 'Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke.'

The story is about two sisters, Sadaf and Uroosa Siddiqui, who are married to Shahroz and Ahmed Hassan respectively. It is a humorous play that also includes Zhalay Sarhadi, essaying the role of a nurse.

The couple recently announced their upcoming project on Instagram. Sadaf shared an adorable BTS selfie of herself with her husband & co-star. Shahroz clicks the selfie while Sadaf lovingly stares at him with the script in her hands.

 Shahroz also took to Instagram to post a picture taken at the set of their upcoming venture. 

Can't wait to see if they have the same chemistry on-screen like they do off-screen.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar ...
06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late ...
03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at ...
10:50 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Kashmiri lives also matter, says Mehwish Hayat
10:15 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza to make her ...
02:41 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Hayme Ana from Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a ...
12:38 PM | 3 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa
06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr