Shahroz, Sadaf Sabzwari to work together in an upcoming Eid telefilm
Share
Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are all set to star together in a festive Eid telefilm called 'Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke.'
The story is about two sisters, Sadaf and Uroosa Siddiqui, who are married to Shahroz and Ahmed Hassan respectively. It is a humorous play that also includes Zhalay Sarhadi, essaying the role of a nurse.
View this post on Instagram
The couple recently announced their upcoming project on Instagram. Sadaf shared an adorable BTS selfie of herself with her husband & co-star. Shahroz clicks the selfie while Sadaf lovingly stares at him with the script in her hands.
View this post on Instagram
Shahroz also took to Instagram to post a picture taken at the set of their upcoming venture.
Can't wait to see if they have the same chemistry on-screen like they do off-screen.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
