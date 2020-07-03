Hayme Ana from Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a phenomenal actress: Aisha Uqbah Malik

12:38 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Hayme Ana from Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a phenomenal actress: Aisha Uqbah Malik
Share

 Popular Turkish television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is still #1 in Pakistan on Netflix and has become a phenomenal worldwide hit.

Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it was available and the love for it continues to grow even more than it already has!

The latest viewer who can't stop gushing about the show is former television and film actor Aisha Uqbah Malik.

Most celebrities have been obsessing over Engin Altan Düzyatan and Esra Bilgic, essaying the roles of Ertuğrul and Halime Sultan. However, Malik showered praises for Hulya Darcan, who plays the role of Hayme Ana, the mother of Ertugrul and wife of Kai tribe chief Suleman Shah in the serial.

Malik shared a picture of Darcan on Instagram and the caption of the post was full of praises for the actor.

 "On the second season of Ertugrul. My Mr and I are completely hooked. What an amazing representation of Islamic culture, values and history," wrote Malik.

She then added, "Hayme Ana is by far our favourite character from Ertugrul. Leadership, steadfastness love and loyalty depicted impeccably by this graceful lady. What a phenomenal PHENOMENAL actress."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar ...
06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late ...
03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at ...
10:50 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Kashmiri lives also matter, says Mehwish Hayat
10:15 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza to make her ...
02:41 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
Hayme Ana from Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a ...
12:38 PM | 3 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa
06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr