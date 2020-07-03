French prime minister resigns
01:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
PARIS - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned today (Friday).
In a statement, the Elysee Palace said that Philippe would handle government affairs until a new cabinet was named.
No reason was given in the short presidential statement, but a cabinet shuffle had been widely expected after Mr Macron vowed to chart a new course for the last two years of his term.
Edouard Philippe resignation as prime minister came ahead of a government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron.
