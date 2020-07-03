Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan

Top Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, passed away due to cardiac arrest on early Friday morning.

The three-time National Award winner had not been doing well for some time and her health was deteriorating with each passing day, reported The Indian Express.

The veteran has choreographed more than 2,000 songs during her four decades long career. Some her famous works are 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Kareena Kapoor's 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met.

Many celebs who have worked with her have expressed their grief including Madhuri Dixit. Dixit, who is an acclaimed dancer herself, paid her respects to her teacher and friend on social media.

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Saroj's talend was recognized beyond borders as well. Producer and actor Samina Peerzada also took to social media to honor Khan.

A great loss please accept my heartfelt condolences. You were blessed to have her as your Guru. May her wonderful soul rest in eternal peace. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) July 3, 2020

She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from Karan Johar’s production Kalank(2019).

