20 killed killed as Shah Hussain Express hits coaster, carrying Sikh pilgrims near Sheikhupura
Web Desk
04:57 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
20 killed killed as Shah Hussain Express hits coaster, carrying Sikh pilgrims near Sheikhupura
20 killed killed as Shah Hussain Express hits coaster, carrying Sikh pilgrims near Sheikhupura
20 killed killed as Shah Hussain Express hits coaster, carrying Sikh pilgrims near Sheikhupura
Share

LAHORE - At least 20 killed as Lahore bound 43-Up Shah Hussain Express hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike and Farooqabad railway stations on Friday at about 1:30 pm.

According to police, initially, the death toll was reported 20 as a result of the accident. PR and district rescue teams have been reached the spot and were retrieving bodies and injured from the ill-fated coaster.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, at least eight people have been injured in the accident, all of whom were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura. The bodies were also shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Rescue officials from both Railways and Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene of the accident and provided first aid to the injured, a statement by the Railways Ministry said. All divisional officials were also directed to reach the crash site.

The PR divisional officer rushed to the spot, while the divisional engineer concerned has been suspended. PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has ordered strict action against the responsible persons, the spokesperson informed. The track has been restored till the filing of this report.

More From This Category
PPSC to restart interviewing candidates as ...
07:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Two injured after two trains collide near Rahim ...
07:37 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
FIA nabs four allegedly working for international ...
07:00 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
LGS faculty members booked over sexually ...
06:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifts bodies of Sikh ...
05:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Monsoon rains likely to strengthen in Sindh from ...
03:27 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç might become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr