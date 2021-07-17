Saudi Arabia allows businesses to remain open during prayer times
Share
RIYADH – In another step toward the modern state rhetoric, shops and other businesses in Kingdom are allowed to remain open during prayer times.
Reports in international media quoting a circular issued by the Federation of Saudi Chambers stated that that commercial and economic activity can also continue throughout the working hours, including the prayer times.
Authorities explained that this decision was a part of the countermeasures to stem the spread of novel Covid-19, as well as to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and customers.
The move aimed at avoiding customers crowding as well as gatherings near shops when they remain shuttered during prayer times.
The federation also added that the decision also addressed improving the shopping experience and raising the level of services provided to shoppers and clients. It came to effect after necessary coordination with the relevant authorities, per reports.
Saudi women can now live on their own without ... 10:10 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has officially allowed adult women to live independently in a house without permission from ...
Furthermore, all businesses establishments have been ordered to make the basic and necessary arrangements and take appropriate actions to organize the work and provide services on a rotation basis among workers in a way that does not impede workers, shoppers, and customers in performing prayers.
In recent weeks, the Kingdom eases social restrictions by permitting public concerts, lifting a ban on cinema, and allowing women to drive and live independently.
In a first, women security guards deployed at ... 01:36 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
JEDDAH – Amid the series of reforms in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom appointed female security guards for the first ...
- Pakistan, Uzbekistan to produce film on first Mughal emperor who ...01:29 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan, China discuss Dasu blast, vow to strengthen counter ...01:03 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Saudi Arabia allows businesses to remain open during prayer times12:25 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi joins TikTok: Here’s why11:55 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- 1.24mn doses of AstraZeneca jabs arrive in Pakistan via COVAX11:06 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- ‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music ...06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Sultana Zafar passes away in US06:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan has a classy response for troll calling him ‘Ghareebon ...04:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation09:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021