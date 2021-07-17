Saudi Arabia allows businesses to remain open during prayer times
Web Desk
12:25 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Saudi Arabia allows businesses to remain open during prayer times
Share

RIYADH – In another step toward the modern state rhetoric, shops and other businesses in Kingdom are allowed to remain open during prayer times.

Reports in international media quoting a circular issued by the Federation of Saudi Chambers stated that that commercial and economic activity can also continue throughout the working hours, including the prayer times.

Authorities explained that this decision was a part of the countermeasures to stem the spread of novel Covid-19, as well as to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and customers.

The move aimed at avoiding customers crowding as well as gatherings near shops when they remain shuttered during prayer times.

The federation also added that the decision also addressed improving the shopping experience and raising the level of services provided to shoppers and clients. It came to effect after necessary coordination with the relevant authorities, per reports.

Saudi women can now live on their own without ... 10:10 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has officially allowed adult women to live independently in a house without permission from ...

Furthermore, all businesses establishments have been ordered to make the basic and necessary arrangements and take appropriate actions to organize the work and provide services on a rotation basis among workers in a way that does not impede workers, shoppers, and customers in performing prayers.

In recent weeks, the Kingdom eases social restrictions by permitting public concerts, lifting a ban on cinema, and allowing women to drive and live independently.

In a first, women security guards deployed at ... 01:36 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

JEDDAH – Amid the series of reforms in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom appointed female security guards for the first ...

More From This Category
Prize-winning Indian photojournalist killed ...
11:20 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Makkah Grand Mosque all set to receive pilgrims ...
11:02 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Watch: Women miraculously escape death after ...
07:37 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Taliban grab 3bn Pakistani rupees from Pak-Afghan ...
02:55 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Elderly woman among 4 killed by Indian troops in ...
11:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Pakistan 'to host Afghan leaders for peace ...
09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to produce film on first Mughal emperor who ruled India (VIDEO)
01:29 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr