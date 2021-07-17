Saudi Arabia allows businesses to remain open during prayer times

RIYADH – In another step toward the modern state rhetoric, shops and other businesses in Kingdom are allowed to remain open during prayer times.

Reports in international media quoting a circular issued by the Federation of Saudi Chambers stated that that commercial and economic activity can also continue throughout the working hours, including the prayer times.

Authorities explained that this decision was a part of the countermeasures to stem the spread of novel Covid-19, as well as to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and customers.

The move aimed at avoiding customers crowding as well as gatherings near shops when they remain shuttered during prayer times.

The federation also added that the decision also addressed improving the shopping experience and raising the level of services provided to shoppers and clients. It came to effect after necessary coordination with the relevant authorities, per reports.

Saudi women can now live on their own without ... 10:10 PM | 11 Jun, 2021 RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has officially allowed adult women to live independently in a house without permission from ...

Furthermore, all businesses establishments have been ordered to make the basic and necessary arrangements and take appropriate actions to organize the work and provide services on a rotation basis among workers in a way that does not impede workers, shoppers, and customers in performing prayers.

In recent weeks, the Kingdom eases social restrictions by permitting public concerts, lifting a ban on cinema, and allowing women to drive and live independently.