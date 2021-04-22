In a first, women security guards deployed at Masjid-al-Haram
Web Desk
01:36 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
In a first, women security guards deployed at Masjid-al-Haram
Share

JEDDAH – Amid the series of reforms in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom appointed female security guards for the first time at Masjid-al-Haram.

The interior ministry of the Kingdom Monday published photos of female security officers on duty for marking the recent historic reforms of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman under Saudi Vision 2030.

The pictures of the female Hajj and Umrah guards went viral soon after they were posted on the ministry’s official handle. “From the field, the security guard of Hajj and Umrah”, the caption reads.

The female guards will look after the worshippers and pilgrims and ensure that all precautionary measures are followed inside the Grand mosque. 

Soon after international media covered the development, many people hailed the initiative and called it historic while others opposed it. 

Earlier in February, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced that men and women in the Kingdom can apply for positions in the military through their unified admission portal. Women can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes ... 01:46 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman has welcomed a baby boy, reported Gulf News. The crown prince ...

More From This Category
Notable Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan ...
12:12 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
Another Pakistani ‘spy’ pigeon captured in ...
11:24 AM | 22 Apr, 2021
US board wants India on religious freedom ...
10:30 AM | 22 Apr, 2021
Oman announces travel ban on India, Pakistan and ...
08:31 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
22 Covid patients die in India’s hospital after ...
07:48 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Junoon goes Inquilaab! PM Imran uses Bollywood ...
05:06 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Fakhar shares photos of jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation
09:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr