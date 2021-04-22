Cambridge exams to begin from April 26
LAHORE – The British Council in Lahore on Thursday announced that the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) examinations would start from April 26.
In a reply to Punjab Higher Education Ministry, the Council said that it is holding the Cambridge examinations from April 26 to June 13. More than 5,000 students would take the O and A level examinations in Lahore.
At least 40 examination centres have been established across in Punjab to hold the CAIE’s examinations. The British Council has already informed the students regarding the commencement of the exams. A total of 90,000 students from across the country will take Cambridge exams.
