Maya Ali and Ayesha Omar shower each other with compliments

The stereotypical notion about actresses in showbiz who are pitted against each other has been successfully broken as Lollywood divas Maya Ali and Ayesha Omar are all about dropping praises for each other.

Fashionista Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection. From fashion shows to award nights or casual hangouts, she challenges the mundane style and essays her chic outfits with utmost grace.

Maya Ali is the recent admirer in the fashion vicinity to jump onto the bandwagon of Bulblay star's fashion charisma.

Earlier in a rapid-fire interview, Ali seemed to be dazzled by Omar's sense of style, laughing and questioning how she manages to put it together. "How do you manage to do such amazing styling, where are all these clothes coming from?" she asked.

Ayesha stumbled across the interview and shared the short clip on her profile as she addressed the 'mystery' and quipped that the clothes are on loan.

"The designers lend them to me," she replied.

Ali refused to take the humorous bait and was adamant to give Omar the credit for always being dressed to the nines and looking effortlessly stunning "It's all your excellence," she said.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star was humbled and replied to Maya that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

"Noo, this is all because your sight is so beautiful," she said. "The one whose sight is beautiful finds everything beautiful. Also you, my love, are always looking so stylish and beautiful yourself, MashaAllah," she added.

On the work front, Maya Ali is highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama Pehli Si Muhabbat.

