Horror in Swat as Madrasa Student tortured to death by teacher; Video goes viral

SWAT – A harrowing case of physical abuse has been reported from Khwaza Khela area of Swat, where teenager student was allegedly beaten to death by teacher at religious seminary.

The victim, identified as Farhan, succumbed to death in wake of violent assault inside madrasa (seminary). A video being shared online also captured the horrific graphics, prompting widespread anger. The young boy can be seen being severely beaten, with his back in bruises.

The tragedy occurred in Chaliyar area, where Farhan reportedly from poor family outside of Swat had been living at the madrasa as a boarding student.

After the assault, his body was moved to Khwaza Khela Hospital for autopsy. Police confirmed arrest of two madrasa teachers in connection with incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine exact sequence of events and identify those directly responsible.

Jirga members, civil society, and political leaders condemned the act and are urging the government to ensure justice is delivered swiftly.

This incident is not the first as several similar cases of abuse and torture reported in recent years, raising concerns over the lack of monitoring and child protection.