Search

Pakistan

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024
40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

MULTAN – National Savings Centre in Multan on Monday (10 June 2024) conducted the draw Rs40,000 premium prize bond.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated the new registered prize bonds scheme called “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.

40000 Premium Prize Bond Prize Amount

The first prize amount stands at Rs80,000,000, while there three prizes of Rs 30,000,000 each and 660 prizes of Rs 500,000each. 

Rs 40,000 Prize Bond 1st and 2nd Winners 2024

Winners Lucky Numbers
First Prize 946132
Second Prize 691732, 376410, 632213

40000 Premium Prize Bond Complete Draw List

Following is the complete draw list of 40000 premium prize bond June 2024;

Pakistan

10:34 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

World Bank approves additional funding of $1 billion for Pakistan

10:28 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Suzuki Swift latest prices in Pakistan from June 2024

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

09:25 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Two Pakistanis among 4 arrested in Saudi Arabia for running ghost ...

09:14 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be unveiled today

11:15 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pakistan to sell 24 state entities, reveals Aleem Khan ahead of IMF ...

Pakistan

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

10:29 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

01:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Education Ministry Unveils Federal Foundational Learning Policy 2024

10:41 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Punjab police officers storm house, assault women in Chunian (VIDEO)

06:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music ...

12:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Former-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair quits PML-N

Advertisement

Latest

10:34 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

World Bank approves additional funding of $1 billion for Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 11 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.65 280.65
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.79 749.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.28 40.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 914.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.02 172.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.31 730.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.21 312.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: