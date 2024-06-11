40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

MULTAN – National Savings Centre in Multan on Monday (10 June 2024) conducted the draw Rs40,000 premium prize bond.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) initiated the new registered prize bonds scheme called “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” parallel to the National Prize Bonds Scheme.

40000 Premium Prize Bond Prize Amount

The first prize amount stands at Rs80,000,000, while there three prizes of Rs 30,000,000 each and 660 prizes of Rs 500,000each.

Rs 40,000 Prize Bond 1st and 2nd Winners 2024

Winners Lucky Numbers First Prize 946132 Second Prize 691732, 376410, 632213

40000 Premium Prize Bond Complete Draw List

Following is the complete draw list of 40000 premium prize bond June 2024;