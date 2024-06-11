Search

Pakistan

World Bank approves additional funding of $1 billion for Pakistan

10:34 AM | 11 Jun, 2024
World Bank approves additional funding of $1 billion for Pakistan
Source: File Photo

WASHINGTON —The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved $1 billion in a second round of additional financing for the DASU Hydropower Stage I (DHP I) Project in Pakistan.

This financing will support the expansion of hydropower electricity supply, improve access to socio-economic services for local communities, and build the Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) capacity to prepare future hydropower projects.

“Pakistan’s energy sector suffers from multiple challenges to achieving affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “The DASU Hydropower Project site is one of the best hydropower sites in the world and is a game changer for the Pakistan energy sector. With a very small footprint, the DHP will contribute to ‘greening’ the energy sector and lowering the cost of electricity.”

DHP is a run-of-river project on the Indus River about 8 km from Dasu Town, the capital of the Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Upon completion, it will have an installed capacity of 4,320–5,400 MW. The project is being built in stages. DHP-I has a capacity of 2,160 MW and will generate 12,225 gigawatt hours (GWh)/year of low-cost renewable energy. The DHP-II will add 9,260–11,400 GWh per year from the same dam.

The additional financing will further support ongoing socio-economic initiatives in Upper Kohistan, particularly in the areas of education, health, employment, and transport.

Through this project adult literacy has increased by an estimated 30 percent since 2012, boys’ schooling increased by 16 percent while girls’ schooling has increased by 70 percent during this period.

The project will also continue ongoing community development activities on roads, irrigation schemes, schools, medical facilities, mosques, bridges, solar energy systems, and science laboratories and libraries, all with a particular focus on women beneficiaries, including the establishment of free healthcare clinics/camps with women doctors/nurses, trainings for female health workers, trainings on livelihoods and literacy for women, and awareness-raising programs on health and hygiene.

ADB approves $250 million loan for Pakistan

Pakistan

10:34 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

World Bank approves additional funding of $1 billion for Pakistan

10:28 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Suzuki Swift latest prices in Pakistan from June 2024

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

09:25 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Two Pakistanis among 4 arrested in Saudi Arabia for running ghost ...

09:14 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be unveiled today

11:15 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pakistan to sell 24 state entities, reveals Aleem Khan ahead of IMF ...

Pakistan

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

10:29 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

01:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Education Ministry Unveils Federal Foundational Learning Policy 2024

10:41 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Punjab police officers storm house, assault women in Chunian (VIDEO)

06:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music ...

12:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Former-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair quits PML-N

Advertisement

Latest

10:34 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

World Bank approves additional funding of $1 billion for Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 11 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.65 280.65
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.79 749.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.28 40.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 914.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.02 172.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.31 730.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.21 312.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: