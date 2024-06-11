Search

'Pyar Da Nasha' – Video song of Kubra Khan's upcoming movie released

12:25 PM | 11 Jun, 2024
‘Pyar Da Nasha’ – Video song of Kubra Khan’s upcoming movie released
KARACHI – Pakistan’s talented stars Kubra Khan and Goher Mumtaz’s movie Abhi is all set to hit the cinemas in Pakistan and across the world on Eidul Adha 2024.

The trailer of the movie has already been released while the lead characters of the movie are currently busy in promoting the films at different platforms.

Directed by Asad Mumtaz, the film has been produced by Khalid Iqbal and Goher Mumtaz. It shows a sizzling chemistry between Kubra and Gohar.

In latest development, Abhi movie’s melodious song “Pyar Da Nasha” has been released. The song has been sung and composed by Goher Mumtaz.

