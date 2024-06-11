Suzuki Swift latest prices in Pakistan from June 2024

LAHORE – Suzuki Swift is a popular hatchback in Pakistan known for its compact size, reliable performance and relatively low maintenance.
Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.
It is featured with Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps, which makes the ride more powerful and safe.
All-new Swift features a single button start, an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.
A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.
The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.
The Suzuki Swift is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).
|Variant
|Price
|Swift GL
|Rs4,336,000
|Swift GL (CVT)
|Rs4,560,000
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|Rs4,719,000
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|227.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.79
|749.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.28
|40.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.78
|914.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.02
|172.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.31
|730.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.21
|312.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
