Suzuki Swift latest prices in Pakistan from June 2024

LAHORE – Suzuki Swift is a popular hatchback in Pakistan known for its compact size, reliable performance and relatively low maintenance.

Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.

It is featured with Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps, which makes the ride more powerful and safe.

All-new Swift features a single button start, an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.

The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

Suzuki Swift Variants

The Suzuki Swift is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).

Suzuki Swift Prices in Pakistan