Pak Field Marshal briefed on economic woes as businessmen demand Budget Revisions

ISLAMABAD – Field Marshal Asim Munir engaged with delegation of influential business leaders, led by former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz to discuss country’s fragile economic future and sweeping reforms.

The elite delegation included powerhouses like APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad, SM Tanvir, and the heads of FPCCI and LCCI met top general, briefing him on improving economic indicators, and extending all out support on current policies.

During rare meeting, Business community urge lowering interest rate, budgetary course corrections, and real-time support for exporters and cotton farmers, making it clear that private sector expects bold action, not promises.

Gohar Ejaz said Pakistan’s economy cannot survive without an export-led vision, pushing for immediate steps to protect agriculture and empower industrial growth.

The high-level meeting underscores the military’s firm commitment to economic revival and national stability.