Local Holiday announced on July 11 for Urs of Baba Haji Sher Diwan

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Punjab officially declared July 11 Friday as public holiday to mark annual Urs of Baba Haji Sher Diwan.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner all government offices across district will remain closed. It however mentioned that ongoing examinations under educational boards and universities will proceed as scheduled, and students must appear for their papers as planned.

The public holiday aims to facilitate thousands of devotees expected to gather in Vehari to participate in Urs festivities. Urs of Baba Haji Sher Diwan features range of religious and cultural activities, including spiritual gatherings, Sufi music, communal prayers, and charity meals.

Pilgrims are expected to attend, making it one of the area’s largest and most significant spiritual events.

Departments providing essential services such as health, sanitation, emergency response, and law enforcement will remain fully functional. Authorities have stressed that these services are crucial to ensuring a smooth and safe environment during the multi-day event.

Vehari authorities directed all relevant departments to implement strict security protocols, including crowd management, medical facilities, and traffic control measures. Volunteers and law enforcement personnel will be deployed in large numbers to maintain public order and assist visitors throughout the event.