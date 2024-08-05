Karachi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorms to lash Sindh capital today

Sindh capital Karachi is set to be lashed by intermittent rains and thunderstorm as Met Office issued forecast about new weather system that will affect parts of the city today.

As per the PMD advisory, the weather of port city is expected to be cloudy, with high humidity and light sea breezes. The mercury is expected to range from 30-32 degree celcius.

Intermittent showers are expected on Monday eve and night due to low atmospheric pressure near western Sindh, Met Office said. There are cloudy conditions and light rain or drizzle, with another monsoon system potentially affecting eastern Sindh.

In coming days, a monsoon system may enter the region from Rajasthan, India, around August 10 or 11, bringing a chance of rain to affected areas on August 12 or 13.

Recent rains have brought a welcome relief from the intense heat, improving the weather conditions in country's financial hub.