Money laundering case: LHC hears Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail plea today

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the plea on the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case today (Wednesday).

According to media details, a two-member bench presided by Justice Tariq Abbasi will hear the case.

Meanwhile National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team has reached the LHC and police has stopped the PML-N workers to enter the LHC premises.

On the occasion, stringent security arrangements have been taken while water cannons have also been installed to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier on June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid an arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

The opposition leader, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry, adding that the anti-corruption watchdog had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly.

Plea further added that NAB had launched an inquiry, under political influence of the current government, with allegations of general nature.

Earlier, following Shehbaz skipped the NAB appearance in the assets beyond means case, the NAB failed to arrest PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif despite conducting raid at his residence in Model Town.

A team of the NAB alongside a heavy contingent of policemen, stayed outside Sharif's Model Town residence for almost two hours as a heavy contingent of police officers blocked media personnel and protesting party workers with a barricade.