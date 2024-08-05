Most Durable Smartphones under Rs50,000 you should consider

Finding a great smartphone that fits your budget can be challenging but fear not! We have done the research for you and found the best phones you can buy for under PKR 50,000. At the top of our list is the realme C65, which stands out not only for its impressive features but also for its incredible durability.Below, we will give you a breakdown of the phone’s standout features and compare them to other brands in the same price tag.

realme C65: The Unbreakable Champion

The realme C65 is designed for those who need a reliable phone that can handle the rigors of daily life. With a price tag of just PKR 49,999, this phone offers exceptional value.

The realme C65 is built to last. Its body is made from third-generation high-strength, high-thermal conductivity aluminum alloy, making it incredibly robust. With an IP54 rating, it is protected against dust and water splashes.It has also been optimized to be just 7.64mm thick, making it the thinnest phone in its segment, 7% thinner than competitors like the Redmi 13 and Samsung A05s. At 185g, it is also one of the lightest phones in the market. For reference, the VIVO Y28 weighs 199g and the OPPO A60 weighs 186g. These two phones are also slightly thicker in build than the realme C65.

Massive Storage: 256GB

One of the standout features of the realme C65 is its massive 256GB storage capacity. This provides ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. It also features DRE (Dynamic RAM Expansion) Technology, allowing the phone to expand its 8GB RAM up to 16GB, ensuring a smooth multitasking experience. In comparison, the VIVO Y28 and the OPPO A60 only offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, making the realme C65 a superior choice for those who need extensive storage.

Under the Hood: Performance, Battery-Life and Photography

Powered by the Helio G85 chipset, the realme C65 delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. With a benchmark score of 285,000 on Antutu, it outperforms many competitors in this price range. Moreover, the realme C65 introduces AI Boost Mode. This exclusive feature includes Smooth Boost and Game Boost to enhance system smoothness and gaming performance. Game lag is reduced by 5%, and game frame rate stability is improved by 10%. This feature is exclusive to realme C65.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, and a 45W charge, the realme C65 ensures you stay powered throughout the day. You can enjoy up to 36.5 hours of phone calls, 16.6 hours of YouTube video playback, and 22.7 hours of WhatsApp usage. For gamers, it offers 8.3 hours of Free Fire and 6.4 hours of MLBB.

The 50MP primary camera captures stunning photos with clear details, making it one of the best cameras in this price range. The realme C65's upgraded ultra-linear speakers deliver better sound quality with a 30% increase in low frequency and a 50% increase in loudness. Music enthusiasts should know that this is another feature that phones in this price range do not offer.

We are also increasingly seeing the use of air gesture controls in most smartphones now a days and realme C65, VIVO Y28 and OPPO A60 are no different. They all come with advanced air gesture controls, allowing users to interact with their phone without touching the screen. This feature enhances usability, particularly in scenarios where touch interaction is inconvenient or not possible.

Conclusion

When it comes to finding the best smartphone under PKR 50,000, there are several excellent options available. But the realme C65 stands out with its combination of durability, performance, and advanced features, making it a top contender in this price range. Whether you need a phone that can withstand daily wear and tear, offers exceptional battery life, or provides extensive storage, the realme C65 and its competitors offer a variety of features to meet your needs. With smartphones like the VIVO Y28 and OPPO A60 also in the mix, you have a range of choices to consider based on your specific preferences and requirements.