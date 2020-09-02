India bans PUBG, other 117 apps to put pressure on China
NEW DELHI - India government on Wednesday imposed a ban on another 118 mobile apps including Tencent Holdings' popular videogame PUBG, exerting pressure on Chines tech firms following a standoff with Beijing troops at Himalayan border.
The banned apps, which are mostly Chinese, also includes applications from Baidu and Xiaomi's ShareSave.
The ban was imposed a day after a senior Indian official said troops were deployed on four strategic position at the border.
India's technology ministry said the ban has been imposed due to a threat to India's sovereignty and security.
These "apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to the security of the state," the ministry said in a statement.
