04:19 PM | 19 Jun, 2020
Paperless driving license issuing system goes live in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Central Police Office Rawalpindi has launched for the first time a paperless driving license issuance system to facilitate citizens.

It is a major step towards automation, where citizens can apply for driving license (renewal & learners) through a one-window facility. The applicants only have to bring their original National ID card (CNIC) and fee and do not need to bring their photos, tickets or filled up forms.

While chairing the progress review meeting, Chairman PITB Mr Azfar Manzoor said that the new system would help ensure transparency, prevent fake licenses and minimize the influence of agent mafia. The system has been launched in Rawalpindi district and will be introduced in other districts of Punjab soon, he added.

The meeting was attended by Director General, IT-Operations, Mr Faisal Yousaf & other senior officials.

