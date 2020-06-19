Paperless driving license issuing system goes live in Rawalpindi
Share
RAWALPINDI - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Central Police Office Rawalpindi has launched for the first time a paperless driving license issuance system to facilitate citizens.
It is a major step towards automation, where citizens can apply for driving license (renewal & learners) through a one-window facility. The applicants only have to bring their original National ID card (CNIC) and fee and do not need to bring their photos, tickets or filled up forms.
While chairing the progress review meeting, Chairman PITB Mr Azfar Manzoor said that the new system would help ensure transparency, prevent fake licenses and minimize the influence of agent mafia. The system has been launched in Rawalpindi district and will be introduced in other districts of Punjab soon, he added.
The meeting was attended by Director General, IT-Operations, Mr Faisal Yousaf & other senior officials.
- Indian troops kill three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar01:38 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
- 13-year-old girl martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR01:05 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
- At least four dead after van plunges into ditch in Neelam Valley11:42 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
- At least three dead in UK stabbing incident11:07 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
- Solar eclipse 'Ring of fire' in Pakistan today— time, places, how ...10:22 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
- Sexual assault allegations made against actor Ansel Elgort06:54 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
- The hair and beauty industry calls for attention to the government to ...05:38 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
- Awards 'demoted' me to supporting actor for Zindagi Na Mile Gi ...02:40 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020