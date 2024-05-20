Pakistan reveals earnings from export of IT services

Pakistan earned US $2.283 billion by providing various information technology (IT) services to different countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This represents a growth of 17.40% compared to the US $1.944 billion earned during the same period of the last fiscal year 2022-23, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During this period, the export of computer services grew by 19.99%, increasing from US $1.567 billion last year to US $1.880 billion during July-March 2023-24.

Within the computer services sector, exports of software consultancy services rose by 7.72%, from US $572.941 million to US $617.183 million. Exports of hardware consultancy services also saw a significant increase of 22.07%, from US $4.091 million to US $4.994 million.

However, the export of repair and maintenance services decreased by 46.41%, falling from US $2.713 million to US $1.456 million. In contrast, the export of computer software services increased by 3.64%, from US $445.576 million to US $461.795 million.

Additionally, the export of information services saw a remarkable increase of 88.21%, rising from US $3.900 million to US $7.340 million.

Within the information services sector, exports of news agency services surged by 177.31%, from US $2.287 million to US $6.342 million, while exports of other information-related services decreased by 38.13%, from US $1.613 million to US $0.998 million.

The export of telecommunication services grew by 5.76%, increasing from US $373.310 million to US $394.800 million.

Within the telecommunication services sector, exports of call center services increased by 17.93%, from US $162.471 million to US $191.599 million. However, exports of other telecommunication services decreased by 3.62%, from US $210.839 million to US $203.201 million, according to PBS data.