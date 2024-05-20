Pakistan reveals earnings from export of IT services

Pakistan earned US $2.283 billion by providing various information technology (IT) services to different countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.
This represents a growth of 17.40% compared to the US $1.944 billion earned during the same period of the last fiscal year 2022-23, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
During this period, the export of computer services grew by 19.99%, increasing from US $1.567 billion last year to US $1.880 billion during July-March 2023-24.
Within the computer services sector, exports of software consultancy services rose by 7.72%, from US $572.941 million to US $617.183 million. Exports of hardware consultancy services also saw a significant increase of 22.07%, from US $4.091 million to US $4.994 million.
However, the export of repair and maintenance services decreased by 46.41%, falling from US $2.713 million to US $1.456 million. In contrast, the export of computer software services increased by 3.64%, from US $445.576 million to US $461.795 million.
Additionally, the export of information services saw a remarkable increase of 88.21%, rising from US $3.900 million to US $7.340 million.
Within the information services sector, exports of news agency services surged by 177.31%, from US $2.287 million to US $6.342 million, while exports of other information-related services decreased by 38.13%, from US $1.613 million to US $0.998 million.
The export of telecommunication services grew by 5.76%, increasing from US $373.310 million to US $394.800 million.
Within the telecommunication services sector, exports of call center services increased by 17.93%, from US $162.471 million to US $191.599 million. However, exports of other telecommunication services decreased by 3.62%, from US $210.839 million to US $203.201 million, according to PBS data.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
