PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture bill in NA
09:16 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Interior Ministry to expedite tabling an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly (NA).
In a tweet today (Thursday), he said torture is unacceptable in a civilized democratic society and goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution and international legal commitments.
I have asked Interior Ministry to expedite tabling our anti torture bill in National Assembly. Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society & goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitments.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 3, 2020
