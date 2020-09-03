PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture bill in NA
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture bill in NA
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Interior Ministry to expedite tabling an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly (NA).

In a tweet today (Thursday), he said torture is unacceptable in a civilized democratic society and goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution and international legal commitments.

More From This Category
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse incident claims five lives in Swabi
10:08 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture ...
09:16 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
SC Registrar returns petition seeking ...
09:22 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr