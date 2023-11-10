vivo V29e 5G unveiled in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info

vivo, a renowned global technology brand, has unveiled the price of its much-awaited vivo V29e 5G in Pakistan. This cutting-edge smartphone will be available for pre-booking across the country starting from November 11, 2023, at an attractive price of Rs.109,999 only.

vivo's unwavering commitment to elevating its smartphone offerings is a testament to its dedication to delivering an unparalleled and hassle-free experience to its valued customers. The thinnest 5G smartphone in the segment will be officially available for purchase in Pakistan starting on November 18, 2023.

The design and aesthetics of the vivo V29e 5G are setting new benchmarks in the industry with its stunning appeal. The smartphone features an Ultra-Slim Body and Lightweight Design, making it exceptionally convenient and easy to hold. This stylish smartphone is available in two captivating color variants – Rose Gold, which showcases a Nano-Scale Photoetching Technique, and Forest Black, which utilizes Fluorite AG Glass.

The vivo V29e 5G has a powerful and versatile camera system to capture your moments with exceptional precision and creativity. With features like the Smart Aura Light Portrait, Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, and 50MP AF Group Selfie, you can expect stunning selfies and group shots.

Moreover, the 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ensures sharp, detailed photos, while the 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera adds depth to your shots. Additionally, the 2x Professional Portrait Mode allows for professional-level photography, making the V29e 5G an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts.

The vivo V29e 5G excels in the performance department with many impressive features. Its 120Hz AMOLED display delivers a smooth and visually fascinating experience. Powered by the robust Snapdragon® 5G processor, it ensures snappy performance. With 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a spacious 256GB ROM, you have ample storage and multitasking capabilities. To keep you going all day, the device is equipped with a 4800mAh battery and offers the convenience of a 44W FlashCharge for quick and hassle-free recharging.

Setting a precedent in smartphones, the V29e 5G excels with its cutting-edge features, powerful performance, and sophisticated design. In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphone technology, vivo continuously showcases its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. This cutting-edge smartphone seamlessly blends artistic design with exceptional functionality, offering compelling features that enhance the mobile experience to new levels.

Price and Availability

The all-new vivo V29e 5G will be available for pre-booking across Pakistan starting November 11, 2023, at the price of Rs. 109,999 only. Mark your calendars, as this exceptional device will officially hit the market for sale on November 18, 2023.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V29e 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V29e 5G is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).