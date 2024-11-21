Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore markets could face year-round '8pm shutdown to curb air pollution'

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) proposed early market closure across Lahore throughout the year as the city battles massive air pollution.

Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court highlighted need for cultural shift to effectively address environmental challenges, particularly air pollution.

The court commended the Punjab government’s efforts in improving air quality, noting that recent favorable weather conditions were the result of collective action. “While wind direction played a role, the dedication of officers on the ground cannot be overlooked,” Justice Karim said.

In an update, Punjab Advocate General informed court that Safe City cameras were being used to identify smoke-emitting vehicles, with swift action taken to address the issue. The court also discussed measures like arresting individuals burning crop residue and transferring deputy commissioners to districts with high levels of violations.

Justice Karim saidn city master plans were being developed, including a ban on new housing societies in green areas. The court called for stricter legislation, such as heavy fines for transport-related violations, and directed the creation of a committee to draft new laws.

Punjab government also plans to offer incentive packages to students proposing innovative environmental protection ideas. In a warning to ensure compliance, Justice Karim stated that non-compliant schools could face closures under new anti-pollution regulations.

The court’s recommendations are part of an ongoing effort to reduce Lahore’s pollution levels and promote long-term environmental sustainability.

